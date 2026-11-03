Breastmilk Adapts To A Child’s Needs

A mother settles down to nurse a baby who is fighting an infection. The feeding may look ordinary. Inside the milk, however, something may have changed: researchers have measured higher numbers of immune cells during infant illness, followed by a decline after recovery. Breastmilk is not simply delivering the same nutrients regardless of what is happening to the child. Its immune composition can change with the health of the mother–baby pair. [2,3]

That responsiveness is part of what makes breastmilk remarkable. It combines nourishment with immune protection and biological signals, while varying between mothers, across lactation, and throughout the day. Its “intelligence” is not conscious thought. It is the coordination of a living system—one whose responses scientists are still working to understand. [1,3,11,12]

A Living Food—Not a Fixed Recipe

Breastmilk contains more than fat, protein, and carbohydrate. It also carries antibodies, hormones, living cells, bacteria, and complex sugars that help nourish selected gut microbes. These components expand its role beyond providing energy: milk participates in the biological environment in which an infant develops. [1,3]

Evolutionary anthropologist Katie Hinde and nutrition scientist J. Bruce German described this broader perspective in their paper Food in an Evolutionary Context: Insights from Mother’s Milk. Their framework treats milk as personal, dynamic, biologically active, and structured—not merely a liquid collection of nutrients. [1]

“Personal” has a concrete meaning. Milk fatty acids reflect a mother’s diet, stored body fat, and synthesis within the mammary gland. Different mothers therefore produce different milk profiles. A baby receives nourishment shaped by a particular mother’s biology, not an interchangeable nutritional mixture. [1]

Milk also changes across lactation. Colostrum, produced around birth, contains abundant immune factors; in one human study, its high white-blood-cell content fell toward a low baseline as mature milk became established in healthy mother–infant pairs. Developmental change and illness-related change are distinct, but both challenge the idea of a fixed recipe. [3]

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When a Baby Becomes Ill, the Milk Can Change

Some of the clearest evidence comes from researchers who collected milk during an infant’s illness and again after recovery.

In a study published in Pediatric Research in 2012, Arieh Riskin and colleagues studied mothers of 31 infants hospitalized with fever. Milk from mothers of 20 healthy infants provided a comparison. During illness, the median white-blood-cell count was 5,655 cells per milliliter; after recovery, it was 2,122. Macrophages—immune cells that engulf microbes and cellular debris—also declined substantially after recovery. [2]

This was a measurable change in immune content, not simply a difference in appearance. But the response was selective: secretory IgA, an important milk antibody, did not increase significantly in that study. Milk’s defenses cannot be reduced to a claim that every protective ingredient rises together. [2]

A separate 2013 study by Foteini Hassiotou and colleagues followed 21 mother–infant pairs. Milk white-blood-cell levels increased with infection and returned toward baseline after recovery. A smaller response appeared in the infant-only illness subgroup, even when mothers reported no symptoms. The strongest increases occurred with maternal breast infection, particularly mastitis. [3]

Together, these studies support a striking conclusion: the immune content of human milk can respond to illness within the breastfeeding relationship. [2,3]

Could a Baby’s Saliva Help Send the Message?

How could a mother’s milk respond when the baby is ill? One proposed pathway involves the infant’s mouth.

The saliva-feedback hypothesis suggests that small amounts of infant oral material can move back toward the milk ducts during nursing, exposing the mammary gland to microbes or other signals. It is a compelling explanation, but it must be distinguished from another process: the interaction between milk and saliva inside the baby’s mouth. [3–5]

In a 2015 study, Saad S. Al-Shehri and colleagues showed that breastmilk and neonatal saliva could work together chemically. An enzyme in milk reacted with compounds in saliva to generate hydrogen peroxide, a substance involved in antimicrobial defense. Laboratory experiments using milk and simulated neonatal saliva also showed effects on bacterial survival. The findings support a functional partnership between milk and saliva—not proof that the breast instantly analyzes saliva and manufactures a pathogen-specific remedy. [4]

A 2022 study published in Nature provided experimental support for the other direction of communication. In mice, infected nursing pups transmitted enteric viruses to their mothers’ mammary glands during suckling. The researchers observed viral replication in the glands and a rise in secretory IgA in maternal milk. [5]

The distinction matters: these were mouse experiments involving particular viruses. They demonstrate a possible infant-to-mother immune pathway, not a complete account of how human breasts respond to every childhood infection. They also involved actual infection of mammary tissue, not merely a harmless “scan.” [5]

The most accurate picture is therefore more interesting than a slogan. Milk and saliva can interact after milk enters the infant’s mouth, and animal research supports feedback from nursing offspring to maternal immune tissues. How much each pathway contributes in humans remains an open research question. [3–5]

Different Milk for Boys and Girls?

Hinde’s primate research brought another possibility into focus: milk production can differ according to the sex of the offspring.

Her 2009 study of 114 rhesus macaque mothers found that mothers of sons produced more energy-dense milk, while mothers of daughters produced greater milk yield. Once both concentration and quantity were considered, estimated available milk energy was similar for sons and daughters. The finding was not that boys received “better” milk. It was that maternal investment could take different forms. [6]

Human studies suggest a more variable picture. In 2025, researchers studying 51 mothers found higher protein-related measures in colostrum for male infants, but higher fat and energy in transitional milk for female infants. They found no significant sex-related macronutrient differences in mature milk. [7]

Another 2025 study, involving 77 Danish and 84 Australian mothers, found no significant sex-related differences in mature-milk macronutrient or energy concentrations within either group. Measurements in the Australian infants also found no significant differences in daily milk or energy intake by sex. [8]

These results leave room for sex-related adaptations, particularly early in lactation, without establishing a universal “boy milk” and “girl milk.” They also show why context matters: a finding in colostrum may not persist in mature milk, and a pattern in rhesus macaques cannot simply be assigned to humans. [6–8]

The larger insight survives that nuance. Milk biology is sensitive to multiple influences; the challenge is identifying which differences are consistent, when they emerge, and what they accomplish for the infant. [1,7,8]

Hormones, Temperament, and the Question of Distress

Milk also carries hormones, raising the possibility that feeding conveys information relevant to behavior and development—not only growth.

In a 2015 study of 108 rhesus macaque mother–infant pairs, Hinde and colleagues found that milk cortisol was associated with maternal reproductive history, infant growth, and temperament. Higher cortisol exposure was associated with a more nervous, less confident behavioral profile. These were associations in monkeys, not evidence that a human mother’s stressful day determines her child’s personality. [9]

More recent human research helps clarify the distinction. A 2026 study of 109 mothers measured milk cortisol and cortisone alongside records of infant sleep and crying. Higher hormone concentrations were associated with more sleep shortly after sampling; more sleep before sampling was also associated with higher concentrations. The researchers found no association with crying. [10]

Because the study was observational, it could not establish whether milk hormones changed sleep, infant sleep influenced maternal hormones, or another factor affected both. Nor did it show that the breast detects a distressed baby and immediately produces a calming formulation. [10]

The supported idea is biological signaling, not emotional mind-reading. Milk hormones deserve attention as part of the developing mother–infant relationship. They do not justify telling mothers that ordinary stress makes their milk harmful or that every episode of crying requires a biochemical correction. [9,10]

Milk Carries a Day–Night Signal

Another form of communication follows a predictable rhythm: time of day.

In a 2016 study, David Katzer and colleagues found significantly higher melatonin concentrations in nighttime milk, with an estimated night-to-day ratio of about five to one. The nutritional fluid also carried a changing hormonal signal. [11]

Research published in 2026 extended this finding to milk produced after very premature birth. Across 25 sampling series, melatonin showed a daily rhythm in every series; cortisol showed rhythmicity in 18. On average, melatonin peaked during the night and cortisol in the morning. [12]

These observations provide a biological basis for studying how milk may help convey day–night information to infants. They do not mean milk senses that an individual baby is tired, or that higher nighttime melatonin guarantees longer sleep. The signal reflects maternal hormonal timing; its effects on infant rhythms require further investigation. [12]

Researchers are also investigating whether matching expressed milk to its collection time might offer benefits, particularly in neonatal care. The measurements establish rhythmicity, not a requirement that parents organize every stored bottle by the clock. [12]

Nourishing the Baby—and the Baby’s Microbial World

Some of milk’s most intriguing ingredients are not primarily food for the baby’s own cells.

Human milk oligosaccharides are complex sugars that largely escape the infant’s digestion. Selected intestinal bacteria, including Bifidobacterium longum subsp. infantis, can use these sugars. Milk therefore helps nourish a microbial community as well as the child. In Hinde and German’s evolutionary framework, this relationship illustrates how feeding can influence digestive and immune development through an entire ecosystem. [1]

This adds depth to the idea of meeting an infant’s needs. Nourishment is not only a matter of delivering calories. It can also involve helping establish the organisms and interactions that shape the infant’s intestinal environment. That does not prove continuous, real-time customization of every milk sugar; it demonstrates a coordinated relationship among mother, milk, infant, and microbes. [1]

Antibodies add another layer of individuality. A 2023 study in the Journal of Experimental Medicine examined how milk-derived IgA bound to bacteria commonly found in infant intestinal communities. Different mothers supplied distinct antibody-binding profiles. Within an individual mother, those profiles were relatively stable over time—even across successive infants. [13]

Personalization, then, does not always require constant reformulation. Some protective features can change during illness; others provide a durable maternal contribution. A stable antibody repertoire and a responsive immune-cell population are not competing explanations. They are different aspects of milk’s biological complexity. [2,3,13]

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References

Numbered citations in the article correspond to the sources below. Source 1 was supplied in the uploaded collection; the remaining entries are original studies consulted for the article.

1. Hinde K, German JB. (2012). Food in an Evolutionary Context: Insights from Mother’s Milk. Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture. Read source 2. Riskin A, et al. (2012). Changes in immunomodulatory constituents of human milk in response to active infection in the nursing infant. Pediatric Research, 71, 220–225. Read source 3. Hassiotou F, et al. (2013). Maternal and infant infections stimulate a rapid leukocyte response in breastmilk. Clinical & Translational Immunology, 2, e3. Read source 4. Al-Shehri SS, et al. (2015). Breastmilk-Saliva Interactions Boost Innate Immunity by Regulating the Oral Microbiome in Early Infancy. PLOS ONE, 10, e0135047. Read source 5. Ghosh S, et al. (2022). Enteric viruses replicate in salivary glands and infect through saliva. Nature, 607, 345–350. Read source 6. Hinde K. (2009). Richer milk for sons but more milk for daughters: Sex-biased investment during lactation varies with maternal life history in rhesus macaques. American Journal of Human Biology, 21, 512–519. Read source 7. Lithoxopoulou M, et al. (2025). From Mother–Fetus Dyad to Mother–Milk–Infant Triad: Sex Differences in Macronutrient Composition of Breast Milk. Nutrients. Read source 8. Honoré KD, et al. (2025). Concentration and Intakes of Macronutrients from Human Milk Do Not Differ by Infant Sex in Australian and Danish Cohorts. Nutrients, 17, 3647. Read source 9. Hinde K, et al. (2015). Cortisol in mother’s milk across lactation reflects maternal life history and predicts infant temperament. Behavioral Ecology, 26, 269–281. Read source 10. Bruinhof N, Beijers R, de Weerth C. (2026). Moment-to-moment bidirectional associations between human milk glucocorticoids and infant behavior. Psychoneuroendocrinology, 187, 107790. Read source 11. Katzer D, et al. (2016). Melatonin Concentrations and Antioxidative Capacity of Human Breast Milk According to Gestational Age and the Time of Day. Journal of Human Lactation, 32, NP105–NP110. Read source 12. van Gilst D, et al. (2026). Diurnal rhythms in melatonin and cortisol in very preterm human milk. Frontiers in Nutrition, 13, 1845043. Read source 13. Johnson-Hence CB, et al. (2023). Stability and heterogeneity in the antimicrobiota reactivity of human milk-derived immunoglobulin A. Journal of Experimental Medicine. Read source

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