Start With Tigers Milk Mushroom!

By Larry Cook

A close friend of mine has had breathing issues for a very long time, which we know are do to the vaccines she received as a child as well all the medications she has used up until about seven years ago. She used to need an inhaler - and I’m sure you know what inhalers are for.

I want to share with you that she has been using this exact Tigers Milk Mushroom supplement (750 mg each night) for quite some time now and that she does not wake up in the middle of the night with breathing difficulty any longer (as opposed to when she does not use it, and then has breathing issues).

I have more suggestions below, but if you or your child has breathing issues, especially if an inhaler is needed at times, then I would like to encourage you to start using Tigers Milk Mushroom by Double Wood Supplements!

BONUS: It’s pretty darn cheap!

Use Boost Oxygen!

My friend has been using Boost Oxygen for two years now whenever she has trouble with breathing. These cans shoot oxygen straight into the mouth and lungs, and I have witnessed my friend not need to use an inhaler because she always has these available. Am I saying never to use an inhaler? No, I am not. BUT, there may indeed be times when a boost of oxygen will get the lungs working again in a way where an inhaler may not be needed. If you are natural minded, then add Boost Oxygen to your list! In terms of value for money, I link to the best value available for Boost Oxygen.

Reduce Histamine Response With Daily Quercetin!

HISTAMINE, a chemical released by immune mast cells during allergic reactions, drives [breathing issues] symptoms by causing airway smooth muscle contraction (bronchospasm), mucus secretion, and inflammation. It binds to H1 receptors in the airways, leading to classic [breathing issue] symptoms like wheezing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath.

QUERCITIN is a natural flavonoid that acts as a potent mast cell stabilizer, reducing the release of histamine, inflammatory cytokines, and enzymes like tryptase, effectively easing allergy symptoms. It works by inhibiting histamine-induced calcium influx and downregulating histamine H1/H4 receptors, making it a powerful, natural alternative to traditional antihistamines for managing histamine intolerance and seasonal allergies.

It’s possible that with a daily use of quercetin that breathing will improve because of the ongoing reduction or prevention of histamine.

Quercetin with Bromelain by Double Wood Supplements is what I recommend.

Try Homeopathy

My friend responds quite well to homeopathic remedies and both Histamine hydrochloricum and Blatta orientalis have helped her breath easier and have less allergy symptoms. Homeopathic remedies are inexpensive and absolutely worth trying!

Get The Toxins Out!

We know from Forrest Maready’s book CROOKED (a must read book) that the aluminum in vaccines, and other toxins, will cause breathing issues. And he goes on to say that that aluminum (and other heavy metals) will stay LOCKED IN THE BODY unless and until those toxins are deliberately chelated out of the body. So…

Try This Detox Pack For 90 Days

This zeolite detox can be used at any age, and the younger the child, the faster the results will be – sometimes within just days for young toddlers. Adults may experience results in weeks or months.

Pure Body Extra (PBX) is a nano zeolite detox spray that exchanges negatively charged mineral ions for positively charged heavy metal and other toxic ions, which are then caged in the zeolite honeycomb and excreted out of the body in hours. This all natural zeolite is a mineral from volcanic activity.

Pure Body is a larger zeolite that helps to detoxify the gut, while the Fulvic Minerals+ also detoxifies, and adds essential minerals into your child’s body.

This specific detox pack has proven over and over again to help toddlers, children, teens and even adults function better in every possible way, including speech improvement, gut improvement, skin improvement, sleep improvement, immune improvement, and so, so much more.

Daily Dosage Suggestions

Adults: 4 sprays and 4 drops 3X a day | one dropper of Fulvic

Children: 3 sprays and 3 drops 3X a day | 3/4 dropper of Fulvic

Young children: 2 sprays and 2 drops 3X a day | 1/2 dropper of Fulvic

Toddlers: 1 spray and 1 drop 3X a day | 1/4 dropper of Fulvic

$50 Off First Order !

Use the coupon code – SMV50 – at checkout for $50 off on your 1st order. Free shipping included!

CLICK HERE for the Zeolite Fulvic Pack

Conclusion

I want to be clear that I am not recommending that you or your child stop using an inhaler when needed; but rather, that by adopting the above natural remedies on a daily basis - and that by detoxing the poison out of the body - that it is very possible to reduce the need for an inhaler, or even never need one again, because the overall breathing has improved with the use of these natural remedies.

