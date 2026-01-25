Try This Silica Based Detox Formula

Neurotoxic aluminum can easily cause neurological problems in children and adults, and silica – in the correct form – can help remove this neurotoxin from children and adults. Aluminum Export not only contains the correct silica for detoxification of aluminum, but also has magnesium, lithium orotate, boron and vitamin B6 to protect neurons, amplify aluminum uptake and ensure proper excretion of aluminum. Aluminum Export is built around highly bioavailable silica (MMST) to bind and escort aluminum out of the body. MMST has been shown in human studies to be the most absorbable silicon species at 64%, and once absorbed it is converted to orthosilicic acid (OSA), the same bioactive silicon form found in high‑silica mineral waters.

This is an excellent silica based detox for children, teens and adults.

Thanks for reading Stop Mandatory Vaccination! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Here’s A Deep Dive Into Aluminum Export

Aluminum Export is built around highly bioavailable silica (MMST) to bind and escort aluminum out of the body, and then layers in strategic minerals so detoxification can run without stripping the essentials. MMST has been shown in human studies to be the most absorbable silicon species 64%, and once absorbed it is converted to orthosilicic acid (OSA), the same bioactive silicon form found in certain high‑silica mineral waters. OSA with minerals can enhance aluminum urinary elimination, duplicating the aluminum–silicon interactions seen in Exley’s work, but in a concentrated, supplement‑grade format rather than relying solely on water.​

Around this silica core, Aluminum Export uses a mineral support team built on magnesium, lithium, and boron to address how aluminum disrupts energy metabolism and mineral homeostasis. Magnesium is critical because it normally occupies ATP‑binding sites; when Mg is low, aluminum can outcompete it, compromising ATP‑dependent enzymes and mitochondrial function, especially in neurons. Neuronal magnesium depletion is associated with greater vulnerability to aluminum uptake so maintaining robust Mg status is central to protecting brain cells during aluminum mobilization. Active vitamin B6 (P5P) improves magnesium uptake.

Ionome Labs field data show that individuals with the highest aluminum burden on Oligoscan testing are also consistently low in lithium, suggesting that low Li plus low Mg creates a particularly permissive environment for toxic aluminum to disturb neuronal signaling.​

Lithium in nutritional doses adds a second layer of neuroprotection and long‑term brain support. Epidemiologic and experimental work, including a Nature paper on low‑dose lithium orotate in Alzheimer’s disease, has linked lithium supplementation to reduced amyloid plaque formation, less pathology, and slower cognitive decline. Lithium stabilizes glutamate–GABA balance that aluminum and its oxidative stress tend to destabilize.

Boron improves magnesium utilization and uptake, enhances bone mineral density by working synergistically with collagen, vitamin D, calcium, magnesium, and phosphate, and protects from heavy‑metal‑induced damage - this is especially relevant because bone is a primary long‑term storage site for aluminum and boron has been shown to mitigate aluminum and other metal toxicity.

Together, the silica‑driven aluminum binding, magnesium‑centered ATP protection, lithium‑supported neuronal resilience, and boron‑enhanced magnesium handling and bone integrity create a coordinated strategy to lower aluminum burden while reinforcing the tissues and signaling networks that aluminum would otherwise damage.

Real World Testing

Case Study:

A 47 year old man took Aluminum Export for 60 days and lowered aluminum burden by 23.4%. He reported much deeper sleep, dreaming for the first time in a years, better word recall, and increased daytime energy.

Case Study Testing

For reference, a diagnosed population was NOT tested. Numerous healthy individuals were tested to document aluminum levels before and after taking the product for 60 days (tests available on their website).

Most people reported similar things: better recall, not forgetting things, deeper sleep, more vivid dreams, and less daytime fatigue.

How To Order

CLICK RIGHT HERE TO ORDER and save 10% on your order.

Also Drink a Silica Water for Maximum Detox Benefit…

Also give a silica rich water, as per Dr. Christopher Exley’s suggestion, in order to remove toxic aluminum from the body. Three notable sources of this include Fiji Water, Healsi Natural Artesian Still Water, and also Aquene Springs Silica Water. A friend of mine who has tried all three for her own speech and food disorders, prefers the Healsi water and the Aquene water. They are more expensive, but they do seem to be better water.

Try A Zeolite Detox

Zeolite also removes aluminum!

Get Your First Order for $39 and Free Shipping.

Questions?

Leave a comment

Larry Cook