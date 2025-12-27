An Inspiring Story of Detox

ARFID is an acronym that stands for Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, where a child may have (justified) fear of choking and/or sensory / tactile issues while eating and therefore eats minimal or no food, except “safe foods.” “Safe foods” are foods that a child knows he or she can eat without gaging or choking - a self-preservation strategy.

Story by Rebecca, child’s mother:

My boy was around 2 years old when we first started Pure Body Extra in 2022. Had great eye contact, but had no interest in mimicking or making noise. He could communicate with us by pointing.

We had him seeing a speech therapist because of the complete lack of sound, and the fact that when he ate he would hold on to food for a long time. I mean sometimes an hour later we would discover he was just holding a bite in his mouth.

Thanks for reading Stop Mandatory Vaccination! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

He loved soft foods but he gagged a lot. He gagged on avocado, could not eat meat, would only like broth or baby foods. Eating was always very slow, and he was always chewing for 10 minutes at a time for solids until he spat it out at our request.

He was being vaccinated, at a reduced rate per our pediatrician’s guidance (he later encouraged us to not vaccinate our second, a big relief as we already made that decision).

However, we moved away from the city to the mountains and had trouble finding a pediatrician willing to take us without doing all the missed vaccines at an accelerated rate. We decided to just stop.

There was some improvement on the eating front, but not the speaking front.

This is when we realized that when he was born he was unable to latch [caused by the HepB vaccine], and seemed to “forget” how to eat a day or two after every doctor visit. We were recommended your twitter account [Larry Cook] by my brother and he got us the zeolite [detox].

We sprayed it on his tongue, 4 or 6 spritzes throughout the day.

He brought the bottle to me to ask for more, it was easy to remember.

I’d say within 2 months he was saying his first words.

Within 6 months he was saying whole sentences.

Within less than a year, he had virtually no gagging and was very interested in food.

It took 2 years, him now being 5, to eat quickly. He races his very hungry 3 year old sister to see who can eat the fastest. All of his problem foods are now his favorites.

He speaks incredibly well and people always tell me seems so “bright and articulate” for a 5 year old.

There are still foods he doesn’t like, but will eat them when reminded like any other child. He snacks on fruits and vegetables, eats meat with no problem, and is such a healthy eater.

It amazes me to see how far he’s come from before.

Cranial Nerve Damage

by Larry Cook

In Forrest Maready’s book, CROOKED: Man-Made Disease Explained, we learn that the aluminum used in vaccines will go to the cranial nerves and cause massive damage that can affect the tongue, throat, mouth, cheek and related areas, making it nearly impossible to talk, swallow food, know where food is in the mouth, cause sensory issues with food, cause throat dysfunction, cause vocal chord shut down, and so, so much more.

It’s truly evil, especially when we consider there are now millions of nonverbal children and those with ARFID because of the poisonous vaccines injected into these innocent souls.

Detox Is The Solution

If toxins afflict these children, then the most obvious course of action is to DETOX THEM in an attempt to RESTORE FUNCTION. These children are in this predicament because their bodies are unable to detox on their own, which is usually because of MTHFR gene mutations, which is common.

I have more verbal / speech success stories on this page.

How Long To Detox

I want to bring to your attention that the parents in the above story detoxed for TWO YEARS. So, if your child has either or both afflictions, this is NOT going to be an overnight process.

It’s important you keep at it.

Detox Suggestions

I’m going to give you a list of suggestions, beginning with what I believe to be the very most important thing to do first, and so on. This is a quick overview list. I have a more detailed overview on this page.

ARFID & Speech Detox Testimonial

Conclusion

The younger the child, the faster the results, typically. This has to do with body weight, toxic load, MTHFR gene mutations, current household toxins and foods, and much more. I have plenty of testimonials now to confidently say to you:

GIVE THIS DETOX A TRY!

And give it a minimum of three months, even though many parents see improvements within weeks. And if you SEE IMPROVEMENT, that does not mean stop - it means KEEP GOING.

If you have any questions, reply to this email or leave a comment below or send me a message on X @stopvaccinating - I respond to all parent messages.

Larry Cook