DETOX WORKED: ARFID to Eating and NONVERBAL to Verbal! This child was detoxed and radically improved!
Both ARFID (food avoidance) children and nonverbal children suffer from the same affliction: cranial nerve damage (often from the aluminum in vaccines) and when detoxed, they can greatly improve!
An Inspiring Story of Detox
ARFID is an acronym that stands for Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, where a child may have (justified) fear of choking and/or sensory / tactile issues while eating and therefore eats minimal or no food, except “safe foods.” “Safe foods” are foods that a child knows he or she can eat without gaging or choking - a self-preservation strategy.
Story by Rebecca, child’s mother:
My boy was around 2 years old when we first started Pure Body Extra in 2022. Had great eye contact, but had no interest in mimicking or making noise. He could communicate with us by pointing.
We had him seeing a speech therapist because of the complete lack of sound, and the fact that when he ate he would hold on to food for a long time. I mean sometimes an hour later we would discover he was just holding a bite in his mouth.
He loved soft foods but he gagged a lot. He gagged on avocado, could not eat meat, would only like broth or baby foods. Eating was always very slow, and he was always chewing for 10 minutes at a time for solids until he spat it out at our request.
He was being vaccinated, at a reduced rate per our pediatrician’s guidance (he later encouraged us to not vaccinate our second, a big relief as we already made that decision).
However, we moved away from the city to the mountains and had trouble finding a pediatrician willing to take us without doing all the missed vaccines at an accelerated rate. We decided to just stop.
There was some improvement on the eating front, but not the speaking front.
This is when we realized that when he was born he was unable to latch [caused by the HepB vaccine], and seemed to “forget” how to eat a day or two after every doctor visit. We were recommended your twitter account [Larry Cook] by my brother and he got us the zeolite [detox].
We sprayed it on his tongue, 4 or 6 spritzes throughout the day.
He brought the bottle to me to ask for more, it was easy to remember.
I’d say within 2 months he was saying his first words.
Within 6 months he was saying whole sentences.
Within less than a year, he had virtually no gagging and was very interested in food.
It took 2 years, him now being 5, to eat quickly. He races his very hungry 3 year old sister to see who can eat the fastest. All of his problem foods are now his favorites.
He speaks incredibly well and people always tell me seems so “bright and articulate” for a 5 year old.
There are still foods he doesn’t like, but will eat them when reminded like any other child. He snacks on fruits and vegetables, eats meat with no problem, and is such a healthy eater.
It amazes me to see how far he’s come from before.
Cranial Nerve Damage
by Larry Cook
In Forrest Maready’s book, CROOKED: Man-Made Disease Explained, we learn that the aluminum used in vaccines will go to the cranial nerves and cause massive damage that can affect the tongue, throat, mouth, cheek and related areas, making it nearly impossible to talk, swallow food, know where food is in the mouth, cause sensory issues with food, cause throat dysfunction, cause vocal chord shut down, and so, so much more.
It’s truly evil, especially when we consider there are now millions of nonverbal children and those with ARFID because of the poisonous vaccines injected into these innocent souls.
Detox Is The Solution
If toxins afflict these children, then the most obvious course of action is to DETOX THEM in an attempt to RESTORE FUNCTION. These children are in this predicament because their bodies are unable to detox on their own, which is usually because of MTHFR gene mutations, which is common.
I have more verbal / speech success stories on this page.
How Long To Detox
I want to bring to your attention that the parents in the above story detoxed for TWO YEARS. So, if your child has either or both afflictions, this is NOT going to be an overnight process.
It’s important you keep at it.
Detox Suggestions
I’m going to give you a list of suggestions, beginning with what I believe to be the very most important thing to do first, and so on. This is a quick overview list. I have a more detailed overview on this page.
Use Touchstone Essentials Pure Body Extra cellular detox (gets into the cells) and the Pure Body gut detox. The synergy is perfect, and although there are knock offs that parents often try to use, time and again I see they do not have success with the knock offs. I recommend using this high quality brand instead if you want success.
Touchstone Essentials gives first time buyers the option to purchase this detox pack for $39 for the first order and free shipping when the customer creates a monthly subscription for $89/month, cancel any time. That’s a 20% savings over the one time price. And, really, it’s important to give this a try for a minimum of three months anyway, so I suggest getting onto the monthly subscription with the discount offer and decide in three months if you want to continue.
STOP all dairy and gluten. This is very important. Dairy and gluten cross the leaky gut, get into the blood, go to the brain, and cause brain inflammation and ongoing brain damage. Learn More Here and how to create new food options for picky eaters. Children have begun to speak after just this one change - it’s very important.
Give Methylated B9 and B12. Children who have these issues are often folate deficient. Folinic acid has been shown to improve speech / verbal communication. Learn more here. Purchase here.
Give a silica rich water, as per Dr. Christopher Exley’s suggestion, in order to remove toxic aluminum from the body. Two notable sources of this I have found include Fiji Water, and also Aquene Springs Silica Water. A friend of mine who has tried both for her own speech and food disorders, prefers the Aquene water. It is more expensive, but it does seem to be a better water. Dr. Exley does not believe that silica supplements work to detox aluminum, by the way. Until we have more information or research, I recommend water.
Give your child essential fatty acids every day. Essential fatty acids help the brain and increase permeability of the cell wall to pass nutrients and waste back and forth. Flax, hemp and fish oil are all good sources. Udo’s Oil 3•6•9 blend is a good choice.
Amino Acids fuel the brain. Give Plant Aminos Organic Essential Amino Acids a try.
DIET: What your child eats is important. Remove all dairy from the diet, and also remove all foods with anything artificial, like dyes, food colorings, preservatives and flavors. It’s all poison. Shop at a health food store if there is one near you, and buy organic. And swap out toxic laundry detergent and other products like shampoos, soaps, etc., for the nontoxic versions found at a health food store. This will make a huge difference because lowering toxin load improves function. Buy my book to learn more about natural living.
Conclusion
The younger the child, the faster the results, typically. This has to do with body weight, toxic load, MTHFR gene mutations, current household toxins and foods, and much more. I have plenty of testimonials now to confidently say to you:
GIVE THIS DETOX A TRY!
And give it a minimum of three months, even though many parents see improvements within weeks. And if you SEE IMPROVEMENT, that does not mean stop - it means KEEP GOING.
If you have any questions, reply to this email or leave a comment below or send me a message on X @stopvaccinating - I respond to all parent messages.
Thank you for this article. I know that every part of this article is accurate and I love the success this child had. My daughter has 2 sons diagnosed with Autism but I'm not allowed to discuss detoxing then with her. It's so twisted how they've convinced these parents that Autism is something they're stuck with. I'm even a distributor for a zeolite detox product but cannot share it with her. I'm praying everyday that my grandsons get healed, and your article reassures me that it can be done. 🧡
Great article! Thank you for your work.
Vaccines are poisons.
