Detox Is Critical, $100/month, 90 Days

So we start with a zeolite detox. And then I added in other known supplements that can help. Since the first bottle of detox is just $13.83 (and free shipping), and also because some of the supplements will last 90 days or more, the average cost (minus tax and assuming Prime Shipping on Amazon), is about $100 / month for 90 days.

If your child is suffering, will you try my suggested plan for 90 days? I think you’ll see some significant improvements if you do!

THE PLAN

Here’s what to do:

1) Order from that Pure Body Extra zeolite detox spray link I gave you:

https://smv.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-10c2020-lp

4 sprays 3X a day in the mouth. This is the most important.

Everything you list can be traced to heavy metal toxicity / and MTHFR gene mutations means difficulty detoxing.

The detox is $13.83 first bottle, and then $63.83 / bottle per month, free shipping, when you subscribe monthly at sign up. This is the most important one to do, consistently. Every day. One bottle a month is enough for her only. Let’s prove her first before trying anyone else [she has other children with issues].

2) Methylated B vitamins help detox the brain. Specifically, B9 and B12. This is what I recommend: amzn.to/44MTbJs

3) Lithium Orotate helps to improve mood, reduce aggression, improve cognition, and has lots of other benefits. This is the one I recommend: amzn.to/4qzuys5 - 5mg / day - note that this will last for many, many months.

4) L-Theanine reduces anxiety. I recommend one per day: amzn.to/3YCk8w5 - also note that this one will last multiple months.

5) NAD+ repairs mitochondria and will improve her cognitive abilities. This is the one I use and I recommend one per day. It’s on sale right now at Amazon: amzn.to/4bbmppa - two month supply.

6) Stop all dairy. Dairy will get through her leaky gut and get into the blood and go to the brain and cause brain inflammation.

7) If you can afford Fiji water - have her only drink that at home - it is high in silica and will help remove aluminum.

I’ve added this up. It’s about $100 minus tax. First month.

Since several of the supplements you will not need to buy again next month, you’re looking at about $100 / month for the second and third month. (zeolite detox and B vitamin)

So, 90 days, about $300, minus tax. And assuming you have Prime for shipping on Amazon.

Would love if you can give this plan a 90 day try and see what happens. 🙂

Larry Cook

