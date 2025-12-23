Stop Mandatory Vaccination

Stop Mandatory Vaccination

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gayla's avatar
Gayla
Dec 23

I got banned from FB during the scamdemic. I told the truth, including posting links to government websites that confirmed what I was saying. Sorry, no FB for me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
Dec 23

FaceBook Exposure may be Good, however, the Platform itself is a data mining Nightmare … Driving large-scale, sustainable change through government collaboration to integrate technology into the education system; Fostering future readiness by imparting 21st-century skills and hands-on AI exposure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture