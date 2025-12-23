I’m Back On Facebook!

On December 18 Facebook suspended my profile and required that I upload photo identification. Which I did. Hours later, the group that I founded in March 2019, The Vaccine Free Child, with nearly 150,000 parents in it, 400+ posts per day and hundreds of new parents streaming in each day, was shut down by Facebook.

Since many days had gone by, I figured Facebook shut me down for good.

However, yesterday Facebook reinstated my account, and I have since created a new Facebook group called, Unvaccinated Children, to match my website by the same name.

Over 1,200 Members Already!

Over 1,200 parents have already joined and the Group continues to grow. If you would like to REALLY help it grow, you can give authentic feedback (comments) on NEW POSTS, which would accelerate growth because that type of engagement is what creates social traction.

First, JOIN THE GROUP HERE

Second, click the feed display button and select NEW POSTS and then comment on five to fifteen new posts, with helpful commentary, encouragement or advice. If ten, twenty, thirty, forty people do this every day for FIVE DAYS, the group will be ACTIVE and Facebook will likely start showing it to new people on their network.

Third, share with your friends and family every day and use the invite tool.

The Vaccine Free Child

I’ve since learned the reason for the shut down: SPAM. Technically, this is a Facebook problem - allowing spam bots into their platform. But because they were not deleted or taken care of quickly enough, Facebook used this as their excuse to shut down the Group. Because I was not Admin (I was a Moderator) I did not have access to some of the tools and resources that might have prevented this - though, I also have seen some backend contradictory messages from Facebook about the spam (which I now have access to with the new group).

I will continue to see if I can get us in contact with Facebook to see if we can get the Group restored, but I am not hopeful about this.

Fifteen Minutes?

Will you spend 15 minutes a day for 5 days to help get the Group and running so new parents can also find it?

Thank you!

Larry Cook

