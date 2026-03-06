Mom Shares How PBX Detox Ended Apraxia & Stuttering In Her Child

Detox For Speech Issues!

Mary shares with me how she used Pure Body Extra detox spray by Touchstone Essentials that ended her child's apraxia (delayed speech) and stuttering.

This zeolite detox can be used at any age, and the younger the child, the faster the results will be – sometimes within just days for young toddlers. Adults may experience results in weeks or months.

Pure Body Extra (PBX) is a nano zeolite detox spray that exchanges negatively charged mineral ions for positively charged heavy metal and other toxic ions, which are then caged in the zeolite honeycomb and excreted out of the body in hours. This all natural zeolite is a mineral from volcanic activity.

Pure Body is a larger zeolite that helps to detoxify the gut, while the Fulvic Minerals+ also detoxifies, and adds essential minerals into your child’s body.

This specific detox pack has proven over and over again to help toddlers, children, teens and even adults function better in every possible way, including speech improvement, gut improvement, skin improvement, sleep improvement, immune improvement, and so, so much more.

Daily Dosage Suggestions

Adults: 4 sprays and 4 drops 3X a day | one dropper of Fulvic

Children: 3 sprays and 3 drops 3X a day | 3/4 dropper of Fulvic

Young children: 2 sprays and 2 drops 3X a day | 1/2 dropper of Fulvic

Toddlers: 1 spray and 1 drop 3X a day | 1/4 dropper of Fulvic

Silica Water Detox

Also give a silica rich water, as per Dr. Christopher Exley’s suggestion, in order to remove toxic aluminum from the body. Three notable sources of this include Fiji Water, Healsi Natural Artesian Still Water, and also Aquene Springs Silica Water. A friend of mine who has tried all three for her own speech and food disorders, prefers the Healsi water and the Aquene water. They are more expensive, but they do seem to be better water. Additionally, I recommend trying Orgono Living Silica (specifically this supplement). And Socosani Mineral Water is very high in silica and available at many grocery stores.

Additional Helpful Action Steps

STOP all dairy and gluten. This is very important. Dairy and gluten cross the leaky gut, get into the blood, go to the brain, and cause brain inflammation and ongoing brain damage. Learn More Here and how to create new food options for picky eaters. Dairy BLOCKS folate from getting into the brain. And FOLATE is ESSENTIAL for brain health. Folate (vitamin B9) is essential for brain health, regulating DNA synthesis, repair, and methylation, which are critical for cognitive function, neurotransmitter production (serotonin, dopamine), and myelin sheath maintenance. It prevents neural tube defects in fetal development, supports neuron growth, and helps mitigate depression and cognitive decline.Children have begun to speak after just this one change – it’s very important. WATCH SHORT VIDEO Give Methylated B9 and B12. Children who have these issues are often folate deficient. Folinic acid has been shown to improve speech / verbal communication. Learn more here. Purchase here. Give B1 for Stuttering: Children who stutter have higher blood histamine levels and lower vitamin B1 (thiamine) levels. Vitamin B1 deficiency increases histamine. Some people find that taking B1 helps with stuttering. Try Source Naturals Quick-Dissolve B1 Give your child essential fatty acids every day. Essential fatty acids help the brain and increase permeability of the cell wall to pass nutrients and waste back and forth. Flax, hemp and fish oil are all good sources. Udo’s Oil 3•6•9 blend is a good choice. Molecular Hydrogen is a very powerful antioxidant that immediately improves cognition, brain function, and more. QuickSilver H2 Elite is an excellent option. Amino Acids fuel the brain. Give Plant Aminos Organic Essential Amino Acids a try. DIET: What your child eats is important. Remove all dairy from the diet, and also remove all foods with anything artificial, like dyes, food colorings, preservatives and flavors. It’s all poison. Shop at a health food store if there is one near you, and buy organic. And swap out toxic laundry detergent and other products like shampoos, soaps, etc., for the nontoxic versions found at a health food store. This will make a huge difference because lowering toxin load improves function. Buy my book to learn more about natural living. SEIZURES: Lecithin is needed to rebuild the damaged myelin sheath / a cause of seizures. Try Now Sunflower Lecithin.

If you know know a child, teen or adult with speech issues, please share this helpful information with the parents!

Larry Cook