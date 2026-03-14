Mom Uses PBX Zeolite Detox to Improve Speech, Walking, Tremors & More!

Raegan’s 3 year old experienced a catastrophic vaccine injury and after a few months of Pure Body Extra her daughter was functioning well again so Raegan stopped the detox. However, one year later her daughter experienced a relapse, and Raegan again used Pure Body Extra with great success, and now she gives her daughter this powerful zeolite detox every day. Watch my interview and then head over to

www.nonverbaltoverbal.com

to learn more about this powerful detox and additional ways to help your child function better.

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