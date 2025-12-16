PURCHASE HERE

I own over 25 books on the topic of vaccines, including many of the popular ones that have been released over the last couple of years. There are a LOT of great books available, but in terms of parents who are starting out on this journey, here are my suggestions, prioritized!

Vaccines: A Reappraisal

Dr. Moskowitz, with over 50 years experience as a medical doctor, gives parents a concise understanding as to why natural immunity is superior to vaccination. As far as I am concerned, this is the very best book available for parents new to the topic of going vaccine free and I cannot recommend it highly enough.

The Unvaccinated Child: A Treatment Guide for Parents and Caregivers

Going vaccine free can be scary! What to do when a child gets sick? Well, flip to the section about that particular disease (e.g., measles) and follow the guidance for herbs, homeopathic remedies, nutritional support, what to do about fever, and so much more. There is no other book like this on the market. A must own book for parents. Thanks for reading Stop Mandatory Vaccination! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The Beginner’s Guide to Natural Living

This is my book. I discuss how to create a natural and healthy environment for children, including why to eat organic, drink fluoride free water, use natural medicine, use non toxic laundry detergent, detox, supplements, and so, so much more. If you are shopping at a conventional grocery store, this book is for you!

Crooked: Man-Made Disease Explained

I recently read this book and it is fascinating! Forrest gives a very detailed look at how aluminum in vaccines not only causes neurological challenges like ADHD, asthma, seizures, autism, allergies, toe walking, speech issues, food avoidance and much more, but he also details how aluminum in vaccines cause a wide range of autoimmune disorders including Crohn’s Disease, Lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis and so many others. This is a deep look at how vaccines are destroying humanity.

Vaccines, Autoimmunity, and the Changing Nature of Childhood Illness

Dr. Cowan gives a solid overview as to why it’s vitally important that children have a FULL IMMUNE RESPONSE to infections and how vaccines thwart that response by CRIPPLING IMMUNE RESPONSE. He gives a deep dive into how vaccines create autoimmune disorders, and he gives some very specific remedies on how to recover from autoimmune disorders, including through the use of LDN.

Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History

This is the bible of the history of vaccination and how vaccines never saved us from disease. Dr. Humphries and Mr. Bystrianyk give us a highly detailed overview of how the smallpox vaccine never stopped smallpox (and only made things worse), how the polio vaccine never stopped polio (and only made things worse), and so on. This book EXPOSES the lies of the vaccine industry, starting from the beginning!

Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies: 400 Important Scientific Papers Summarized for Parents and Researchers

Each page in this book is a summarized peer reviewed study that paints a shocking picture when looked at as whole: vaccines are neither safe nor effective, never saved us, always cause some harm, and often cause a lot of harm. An excellent book for left brained people who prefer scientific studies over parent stories.