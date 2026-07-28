My Book Is Now Available As A Paperback or Kindle on Amazon!

For nearly seven years now I have been recommending a zeolite detox that has shown over and over again to help improve speech in children, or even help nonverbal children be able to talk. Over the last year I’ve also seen this same detox help food avoidant (ARFID) children be able to eat more food and even resolve their eating disorder. What do these issues have in common?

Cranial Nerve Toxicity is the common thread!

And a heavy metal zeolite detox is what removes those toxins that affect the cranial nerves.

Much of this became very clear to me after reading Forrest Maready’s book, CROOKED, where he explains in great detail how aluminum and other toxins affect the cranial nerves, thereby affecting speech and eating (among dozens of other ailments).

So I put everything together into a book format that is free to read on my website, and now just released on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle. It’s also available on my website as a PDF that can be read on a computer, printed at home, or as an EPUB that can be used on Apple Books, etc. for just $9.

What Readers Have Said So Far

“Detox first, then heal! This is a vital resource for any parent who feels like they’ve hit a wall with their child’s development. Long-time health champion Larry Cook’s 90 Day Success Guide is a game-changer because it is so practical. It corrects the noise of conventional advice, and instead of just managing symptoms, Cook empowers parents with a proactive, detox-first approach. That’s the key. The book provides a clear, actionable framework with protocols that turns overwhelming medical concepts (such as methylation and cranial nerve interference) into a logical, step-by-step plan that any determined parent can start at home. So what really sets this guide apart is its uncompromising focus on removing the biological blocks before expecting the child to thrive. By urging parents with practical tips to remove toxic burdens from the home (and lifestyle) while simultaneously using a zeolite detox and other natural tools, the book offers a roadmap for families to clear the blockages that hold so many children back. The success stories included are heartwarming validation that when we stop viewing a child as defiant or incapable and instead start viewing blockages as toxins, we can unlock new progress the child has been waiting to make. It’s a bold, essential, and deeply hopeful resource for families on a healing journey.” “I came across your book through one of the online posts I was reading and wanted to learn more. I really enjoyed it—it is an excellent read, and I thought you covered the topics in a very clear and comprehensive way.” “I have nearly finished reading the book. It's absolutely fantastic! Extremely informative! I love how you summarise each chapter, I love how you cover so much ground and how you explain everything. You’ve even gone as far to think about certain questions and answer them, such as, zeolite contains aluminium, as this was one of my questions... You answered it for me! I think everyone NEEDS to read your book to understand the detox properly. You clever man! Thank you for doing this as it changed my mind and allowed me to feel more informed, and understand exactly what it is I needed to look for for my son.”

On Amazon:

Paperback Book | Kindle Version

What’s Inside the Book

Your child may not be incapable. Your child may be BLOCKED.

If your child is nonverbal, minimally verbal, speech delayed, food avoidant, sensory overwhelmed, or living on a short list of “safe foods,” you may have been told to wait, push harder, or accept that this is simply how things are.

Larry Duane Cook asks a different question:

What if toxins are interfering with the cranial nerves that make speech and eating possible? What if the real issues is cranial nerve dysfunction? And, what if that dysfunction CAN BE HEALED?

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Speech and eating depend heavily on the cranial nerves. These nerves coordinate smell, taste, the lips, jaw and tongue, chewing, gag reflex, swallowing, vocal-cord function, breathing, digestion, and gut-brain signaling.

Larry’s thesis is that many of these dysfunctions may be rooted in cranial nerve toxicity—especially from retained aluminum, heavy metals, and other toxicants that irritate or dysregulate the nerves. The result may appear as nonverbal communication, apraxia-like symptoms, speech shutdowns, stuttering, gagging, food pocketing, reflux, ARFID, or severe food restriction.

When toxic exposure is reduced and retained toxins are carefully removed, the cranial nerves and nervous system may have an opportunity to heal. As neurological interference lifts, functions that seemed absent may become accessible again. Parent reports suggest that many toddlers regain speech, eating, eye contact, and connection relatively quickly, while older children, teens, and adults may need longer time. This is not a guarantee—it is a pattern Larry believes deserves serious attention.

The Nonverbal to Verbal & ARFID to Eating 90-Day Success Guide turns this thesis into a practical, detox-first framework. The first 90 days are not a promised deadline. They are an action-and-observation window for reducing burden, supporting repair, and noticing gains that are easy to miss because most parents often report gains within that 90 day window. In fact, the book has over 30 parent success stories that is sure to motivate any parent to try a detox-first approach to help their child have more function in the world.

Inside, you’ll learn how to:

• understand why speech and eating problems often appear together

• discover how toxic metals can inhibit proper cranial nerve function

• understand why toxic metals can remain in the body if there is no intervention

• learn how MTHFR mutations can inhibit normal detoxification processes

• understand why dairy and gluten are actually harmful to these compromised children

• begin a careful detox-first approach using properly prepared nano clinoptilolite zeolite

• use silica-rich mineral water as an aluminum-focused detox

• reduce toxic exposure from food, water, household, and personal-care products

• transition away from dairy, gluten, soy, dyes, and ultra-processed foods to improve neurological function

• support methylation, gut health, nutrition, and nervous-system repair

• choose a quality nano zeolite detox product

• review helpful supplements, prioritized for maximum neurological improvement

• track speech, eating, sleep, digestion, behavior, sensory tolerance, and connection

• get motivation from 30+ parent-reported success stories

This work is personal. Larry’s mother told him that he stopped talking at 18 months and did not speak again until age four. Years later, while leading a large vaccine-injury parent community, he heard from families describing similar regressions and began connecting his own history with the work that became this book.



Your child deserves to talk, eat, communicate, make connections, have friends, etc., and Larry’s guide is an excellent resource to help you help your child do exactly that.

On Amazon:

Paperback Book | Kindle Version

FREE ON MY WEBSITE

You can also read my entire book, for free, on my website.

CHAPTERS OVERVIEW

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: My Own Nonverbal Story

Chapter 2: Why I Wrote This Book / Why I Believe Your Child Can Be Helped

Chapter 3: QuickStart Guide

Chapter 4: Speech and Eating Are Neurological Functions

Chapter 5: Cranial Nerve Dysfunction Due to Toxicity

Chapter 6: MTHFR, Methylation, and Toxic Load

Chapter 7: Reasons to Stop Vaccines

Chapter 8: Why Heavy Metals and Aluminum Are So Insidious

Chapter 9: Clinoptilolite Zeolite Removes Toxic Metals

Chapter 10: Silica-Rich Mineral Water Helps Remove Aluminum

Chapter 11: Other Heavy-Metal Detox Options

Chapter 12: Remove Dairy, Gluten, and Soy to Calm Brain and Gut Inflammation

Chapter 13: Reduce Toxic Load

Chapter 14: Helpful Remedies, Supplements, and Trusted Brands

Chapter 15: How to Choose a Quality Zeolite Detox Product

Chapter 16: Hope for Older Children, Teens, and Adults

Chapter 17: What Parents and Adults Have Reported After Detox

Conclusion: The First 90 Days

Back Matter: Sources and Further Reading

Zeolite Detox & Supplements Suggestions

You can go here for my zeolite detox suggestions and go here for the other supplements I recommend.

Reading my book is an excellent first step to helping your child! Or, give this page to a parent who has an afflicted child!

Larry Duane Cook