Silica Water Detox Improved Speech Of Two Children In My Audience - Let's Go!!!
Within the last couple of days I have discovered that parents in my audience have given their nonverbal / partially verbal toddlers silica rich Fiji water and that the speech of these kids improved!
Silica Water Detox!
If you have been following me for a while you may know that the Pure Body Extra zeolite detox spray has radically improved the speech of countless children in my audience, which makes me very happy. But within the last couple of days I now have TWO testimonials from parents on how giving Fiji water to their children - as per my suggestions - have improved their speech.
THIS IS HUGE!
I have learned about silica being able to remove aluminum from the body via Dr. Chris Exley (aluminum toxicity expert) and others, but this is the VERY FIRST TIME I have actually heard from those in my audience who actually did so, and witnessed speech improvement.
Absolutely amazing.
Dr. Exley has said that he believes, based on current available information and studies, that only silica rich water will remove aluminum - NOT SUPPLEMENTS.
That said, I believe I also found a unique supplement that very likely will help remove aluminum from the body.
Silica Rich Water Options
I am aware of the controversy surrounding Fiji water. Nevertheless, this water DID help these children! That said, I have other water options for you, as well as one supplement.
I will bring to your attention that a friend of mine who is autistic has tried all three waters and the supplement, and she does prefer the other two waters over the Fiji brand. Fiji has the highest concentration of silica, but these other two brands also have a significant amount of silica.
Aquene Springs Silica Source Water
An excellent silica water option. Very good tasting. Learn More Here
Healsi Natural Artesian Still Water
Convenient silica water for on-the-go. Also delicious tasting. Learn More Here
Orgono Living Silica Collagen Booster
I do believe that this SPECIFIC supplement by this SPECIFIC brand has the capacity to remove aluminum from the body. Learn More Here
Aluminum In Vaccines Reminder
Extremely toxic aluminum is used in vaccines as an adjuvant - a way to aggressively overstimulate the immune system. That aluminum, along with other toxins, go to the cranial nerves and cause catastrophic damage, affecting SPEECH, ABILITY TO EAT, and so, so much more. Forrest Maready in his book CROOKED: Man-Made Disease Explained details with precision exactly how this catastrophic damage happens (truly, a must-read book).
Toddler Speech Issues
If your toddler is having speech issues - ANY KIND OF SPEECH ISSUES - then I believe one of the ways you can help improve speech is to give a silica rich water to your child every day. The zeolite detox I often discuss is extremely helpful, along with other helpful supplements, like Methylated B9 and B12, and much more.
Nonverbal to Verbal
If you want the full rundown of everything I recommend, visit my website:
and my Nonverbal Children Support Facebook Group
Yes, Fiji water is quite expensive unfortunately so an alternative -if you can't afford the water- is picking horsetail (a very common weed), dry it and make tea from it. We do.
Thanks for all the work you do Larry!
Here is another resource for people with Vaccine Injury
https://theylied.ca/CovidVAXinjury.shtml
.