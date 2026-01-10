Silica Water Detox!

If you have been following me for a while you may know that the Pure Body Extra zeolite detox spray has radically improved the speech of countless children in my audience, which makes me very happy. But within the last couple of days I now have TWO testimonials from parents on how giving Fiji water to their children - as per my suggestions - have improved their speech.

THIS IS HUGE!

Thanks for reading Stop Mandatory Vaccination! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

I have learned about silica being able to remove aluminum from the body via Dr. Chris Exley (aluminum toxicity expert) and others, but this is the VERY FIRST TIME I have actually heard from those in my audience who actually did so, and witnessed speech improvement.

Absolutely amazing.

Dr. Exley has said that he believes, based on current available information and studies, that only silica rich water will remove aluminum - NOT SUPPLEMENTS.

That said, I believe I also found a unique supplement that very likely will help remove aluminum from the body.

Silica Rich Water Options

I am aware of the controversy surrounding Fiji water. Nevertheless, this water DID help these children! That said, I have other water options for you, as well as one supplement.

I will bring to your attention that a friend of mine who is autistic has tried all three waters and the supplement, and she does prefer the other two waters over the Fiji brand. Fiji has the highest concentration of silica, but these other two brands also have a significant amount of silica.

Aquene Springs Silica Source Water

An excellent silica water option. Very good tasting. Learn More Here

Healsi Natural Artesian Still Water

Convenient silica water for on-the-go. Also delicious tasting. Learn More Here

Orgono Living Silica Collagen Booster

I do believe that this SPECIFIC supplement by this SPECIFIC brand has the capacity to remove aluminum from the body. Learn More Here

Aluminum In Vaccines Reminder

Extremely toxic aluminum is used in vaccines as an adjuvant - a way to aggressively overstimulate the immune system. That aluminum, along with other toxins, go to the cranial nerves and cause catastrophic damage, affecting SPEECH, ABILITY TO EAT, and so, so much more. Forrest Maready in his book CROOKED: Man-Made Disease Explained details with precision exactly how this catastrophic damage happens (truly, a must-read book).

Leave a comment

Toddler Speech Issues

If your toddler is having speech issues - ANY KIND OF SPEECH ISSUES - then I believe one of the ways you can help improve speech is to give a silica rich water to your child every day. The zeolite detox I often discuss is extremely helpful, along with other helpful supplements, like Methylated B9 and B12, and much more.

Nonverbal to Verbal

If you want the full rundown of everything I recommend, visit my website:

Nonverbal to Verbal

and my Nonverbal Children Support Facebook Group

Larry Cook