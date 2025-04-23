Vaccine Free QuickStart Guide for Parents - share with friends & family!

By Larry Cook

The vaccine topic is very controversial and the amount of information about this topic on both sides (pro & anti) is staggering. I understand that it can be very difficult for you or any parent to sift through mountains of information and make heads or tails of it all. So, on this page I’m going to try and give you the fastest possible, most important points, with links to more information so you can do the in-depth research that you MUST DO in order to come to a conclusion that vaccines are neither safe, nor effective, and therefore, are not needed for your children, and were never needed for children. Let’s begin!

Vaccination & Natural Immunity

Vaccines never saved us: DEATH from all infectious diseases dropped over 98% before most vaccines were introduced. Measles deaths dropped 99.96% before the vaccine was introduced. Death from Scarlet Fever also dropped in the same way, and there’s no vaccine for it.

Unvaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated children according to numerous studies and the parents who have both.

Vaccines destroy immune CAPACITY, which is why unvaccinated children recover from illnesses faster than vaccinated children.

HEALTHY children do not die from infections – malnourished children do. Vaccines are not the solution – proper nutrition is. Vitamins A & C easily treat measles, for example.

HOMEOPATHY was used in the 1800s and early 1900s to stop disease outbreaks, but was stopped in the early 1900s by the allopathic medical lobby to make way for toxic vaccines and drugs.

High dose vitamin C – in the form of IVs, IMs and oral use – was used successfully to treat and cure a wide variety of diseases, including polio, since the 1950s, and is still used today by alternative doctors.

Vaccines do not confer immunity – meaning, they do not work. When a child winds up with the symptoms the child was vaccinated for, the unvaccinated are blamed, instead of the faulty vaccination PROCESS.

Healthy, well nourished children recover from childhood illnesses, and respond well to herbs, homeopathy, nutritional supplements and other safe and effective remedies – see book below.

Vaccines SUBDUE immune response, but this is NOT immunity – infections just go deeper into the body.

Vaccines aggressively overstimulate the immune system in order to create antibodies to injected antigens, but again, that is not immunity AND that overstimulation of the immune system never dies down entirely, giving rise to chronic health ailments.

Children have lived on in spite of being poisoned by vaccines, NOT BECAUSE OF IT ( extremely important ).

Vaccines cause autoimmune disorders, type 1 diabetes, cancer, asthma, allergies, eczema, seizures, autism, death, and dozens of other lifelong damaging ailments. See Vaccine Dangers for full overview.

Vaccines ALWAYS cause some harm, and often cause a lot of harm. See my Vaccine Injury Treatment Guide if your child is vaccine injured.

VACCINE EXEMPTIONS are available in most states in order for children to attend school or daycare without vaccines. Click either exemption information or California exemption information for details.

Now Do A Deep Dive

Watch Vaxxed II – Vaccine Injury Stories by Parents

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VAXXED 2

Then watch my Vaccine Free 15 Minute Documentary :

CLICK HERE TO WATCH MY VAX FREE DOCUMENTARY

Purchase These Two Books

Vaccines: A Reappraisal

Drawing on fifty years of experience caring for children and adults, Dr. Richard Moskowitz examines the risks of vaccines and why natural immunity is superior to vaccination. Weaving together a tapestry of observed facts, clinical and basic science research, news reports from the media, and actual cases from his own practice, he offers a systematic review of the subject as a whole.



He provides scientific evidence for his clinical impression that the vaccination process, by its very nature, imposes substantial risks of disease, injury, and death that have been persistently denied and covered up by manufacturers, the CDC, and the coterie of doctors who speak for it.

Purchase Vaccines: A Reappraisal Right Here

The Unvaccinated Child: A Treatment Guide for Parents and Caregivers

MUST OWN BOOK: The Unvaccinated Child is an unparalleled naturopathic treatment guide for common childhood illnesses. Its style is reader friendly for parents without a medical background or for practitioners looking for treatment options to offer their patients.

The Unvaccinated Child reviews the history of germs and how a child’s terrain is a better indicator of health or disease. The naturopathic foundations of health familiarize parents with the necessary steps to create long term health. The authors go through each childhood illness children are commonly vaccinated for and offer naturopathic treatments such as herbs, supplements, essential oils, homeopathy, hydrotherapy and nutrition as tools to work through each illness.

Purchase The Unvaccinated Child Right Here

Take My Free Online Course

How To Raise Healthy Vaccine Free Children (Free 12 Lesson Course)

Here are some course highlights…

Natural immunity vs vaccination

The failed history of vaccination

Germ theory vs terrain theory

Injection vs ingestion

Vaccine ingredients overview

How homeopathy was used to stop outbreaks

The role sanitation, plumbing and refrigeration played in mortality reduction

An overview of polio and all of the infections there are vaccines for

Vaccine failure and why outbreaks happen

Herd immunity

Vaccinated vs unvaccinated studies

Vaccine shedding and spreading disease to others

Vaccine safety testing

Manipulated and fabricated “science”

The problem with aluminum and mercury in vaccines

Vaccine industry legal immunity

CDC cover-up that vaccines cause autism

The role of MTHFR in vaccine injury

Detoxification after vaccination

The immunocompromised population

Chronic illness after vaccination

Vaccine injury, damage and death after vaccination

Autism

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)

Vaccine “science” and where it comes from

The mainstream media narrative

And dozens of other topics

CLICK RIGHT HERE FOR THE FREE COURSE

Join This Facebook Group

Join The Vaccine Free Child, a parenting Group on Facebook with over 37K members, and ask questions.

Conclusion

I’ve been an anti-vaccine activist since 2015 because vaccines only cause harm, and do not work as advertised. The destruction of the immune system is NOT immunity. The unvaccinated are healthier. Getting sick and then recovering primes the immune system. And in cases like the measles, once a child has gone though the process, there’s lifelong immunity.

My hope is to give you enough information on this web page to inspire you to dig in, and really take some time to learn the topic. You can do that by watching Vaxxed II, reading the book by Dr. Moskowitz, and going through my free online course, at the minimum. The Unvaccinated Treatment Guide is essential and should be in every home where there are children – using natural remedies and treatments is infinitely better than going to urgent care or the ER, where children will be poisoned with more drugs, instead of helped.

Protect your child: DO NOT VACCINATE!

CLICK HERE FOR EVEN MORE RESOURCES

Heavy Metal Detox for Children

Heavy Metal Detoxification is critical for their development, behavior, digestion, immune function, IQ, cognitive skills, speaking ability, and so much more. Learn how heavy metals can adversely affect your child, where these toxins come from and how to safely detox your child from heavy metals.

~ Larry Cook