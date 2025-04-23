Stop Mandatory Vaccination

Stop Mandatory Vaccination

Larry Cook
Apr 25, 2025

Whoever shared this post, thank you!

Andrea M Clarke
Apr 28, 2025

Even though I continue to be a proud and fierce Warrior Mom; after 25 years in this realm, I no longer have the energy to discuss my daughter's "V" injury and how they destroyed her body and overall affected her life... and mine.

Thankfully, the torch has been passed to many, such as Larry Cook, who are advocating with an arsenal of deep dive FACTS to protect your children and yourself. And bonus…with healthier solutions!

Look, I get it, I trusted the doctors too. It was how we were raised. But wow were we misled down a path full of greed and corruption.

It doesn’t cost you a dime to witness the facts. You deserve to know the truth away from the billion dollar advertising budget of Big Pharma. Which BTW - is protected from any liability compliments of the US Government.

While I no longer publicly advocate as I once did - our story will be detailed in my upcoming book "Me, Myself and Florentina."

Thank you Larry for holding the truths to the fire!

~ Andrea M Clarke

