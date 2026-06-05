Stop Mandatory Vaccination

Stop Mandatory Vaccination

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
Jun 5

This pre-meditated rabbit hole is as deep as it is disturbing:

Autism Pre-Conditioning & Normalization: Production Begins on Film 'Rain Man' in 1986, Same Year Congress Grants Immunity Shield to Vaccine Architechs: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/autism-pre-conditioning-and-normalization-333

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Deb Hillyer's avatar
Deb Hillyer
Jun 5

This is excellent. I have 4 grandchildren 3 boys and a girl. The girl is the youngest and I advised no vaccines by this time. The boys all suffer from Tourettes and Autism. She's a different child. She's smart, brave, confident and an energy level to match. I think the biggest difference is the ability to think for herself and she's just 6. I believe every word of this article.

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