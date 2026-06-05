Did you know that multiple vaccinated vs unvaccinated health outcomes studies have shown that children who receive zero vaccines have much better health overall in virtually every category compared to vaccinated children?

One such study was commissioned by Pediatrician Paul Thomas of Oregon where thousands of his fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated and unvaccinated patients were analyzed.

What he discovered may shock you (and he stopped recommending vaccines after this study!):

Asthma was higher in vaccinated children

Developmental delays were higher in vaccinated children

Ear infections were higher in vaccinated children

Gastrointestinal disorders were higher in vaccinated children

Overall healthcare utilization/office visits were higher in vaccinated children

Unfortunately, Dr. Thomas had his medical license pulled within days of publishing his findings because this kind of truth is censored and the vaccine industry doesn’t want you or other parents to know these facts.

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Parents who raise vaccine free children never regret their decision and often share only glowing remarks about the health of their kids:

“My children are now 23, 21, 19 and 17. All four are 100% vax and injection free. Only one of our children has ever needed antibiotics and that was when he was 15 years old.” “My 6 year old hasn’t had any pokes. He’s night and day different than his older siblings who’ve suffered through cancer and food allergies. When his siblings are sick he doesn’t catch it or has a VERY short duration of illness.” “She’ll be 1 in a couple weeks & she’s been sick once in her life, which only lasted a couple days. She’s very healthy & super aware since day one!” “My 8yo, 6yo & 4yo are all fully unvaccinated and thriving. They’ve never needed a pharmaceutical or even over the counter medication. They have no chronic diseases. They’ve never had an ear infection. We get sick maybe 1-2 times a year, usually during the winter with a cold or stomach bug, and then we’re fine the rest of the year.”

Parents who raise healthy vaccine free children often spend time learning about vaccines, natural remedies, organic food, nontoxic products, alternative doctors, holistic living, school exemptions and other related topics outside of mainstream media sources, the CDC or a pediatrician.

These parents read books, watch documentaries, learn what to do when their children are ill, join communities of like-minded parents and professionals, and discover how to detox their children to give them the confidence and wisdom they need to confidently raise their children without vaccines.

Take Care,

Larry Duane Cook



The Vaccine Free Child