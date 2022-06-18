Hi! I’m Larry Cook. And I’m the creator of Stop Mandatory Vaccination.

If you appreciate my work, please consider a donation.

In 2015 California Senator Richard Pan (D) launched a childhood vaccine mandate bill called SB277 and when I heard about that bill I KNEW it was the beginning of vaccine mandates for EVERYONE.

It was THE START.

In a flash of inspiration I decided to help combat this evil by interviewing parents why they opposed vaccine mandates for children, with a focus on parents who had vaccine injured kids and healthy vaccine free kids. I proposed this idea to my Facebook Community and raised money through GoFundMe to turn it into a reality. The core elements included a Stop Mandatory Vaccination website where I dived into the main reasons why vaccines should not be mandated, video interviews with numerous parents about their children, as well as a Stop Mandatory Vaccination Facebook Group and Facebook Page by the same name.

By early 2019 my Facebook Page was reaching two million to seven million people per month, while my Facebook Group had around 170,000 parents in it and was growing by 300 to 500 parents PER DAY. During this time I was also running a #VaccinesKillBabies campaign on Facebook based on the numerous stories I had collected by parents who detailed how their children were slaughtered by vaccines.

Of course, exposing this evil to the WORLD (I had a worldwide following) created huge problems for the Deep State and their goals to force vaccinate every living human on the planet: parents were waking up and stating in my Facebook Group that they would never vaccinate again. Ouch!

Mainstream media hit pieces on me were common by then as they continued to pummel Facebook day after day after day demanding that I be shut down. Here are a few notable ones:

Meet Larry Cook, the Villain Behind the Facebook Anti-Vaxx Scandal

Majority of anti-vaxx ads on Facebook are funded by just two organizations

How anti-vaxxers target grieving moms and turn them into crusaders against vaccines

There are hundreds more. From Australia to Canada to United Kingdom - it was a global operation to try and get Facebook to remove me from their platform.

The Deep State got Congressman Adam Schiff involved where he demanded that myself and everyone else exposing the evils of vaccination be removed and / or censored on Facebook and on Amazon. Facebook (and Amazon) was happy to comply: My facebook Page was severely censored to just 5% reach (100K instead of 2 million) and my Group was also severely censored (posts no longer showed in feeds, and so, so many other ways).

Finally, in late 2020 Facebook banned my Group, Page and myself, and in fact, I have been banned on ALL legacy platforms (YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, MailChimp, GoFundMe, Vimeo, Pinterest, and the list does go on - destroying children is Big Business for the Deep State and they do not want that operation interfered with).

You can now find me on Telegram, GAB and MeWe, and I am also happy to say, I am now on Substack!

My very first post on Substack was a huge success - over 11K viewed the post and it was shared over 265 times within 30 hours!

Share

These are incredible stats for someone who is banned pretty much everywhere! And, this tells me that Substack “works” and it is a viable method to reach more parents about the dangers of vaccination. So I plan to be posting a LOT MORE in the coming weeks and months!

If you would like to support my work, please consider a donation. And, I hope you will also share my new posts when you see them go live.

Unvaccinated Children: A Beacon of Hope for Humanity

Finally, I have created a well thought-out FREE 12-part course for parents who are not sure where or how to start their vaccine-free journey. Just click this link:

to take my free course. Which is found on my Unvaccinated Children website.

Thank you for your support!

Larry Cook