I created a $100 per month budget to help mom's 11 yr old daughter suffering from anxiety, insomnia and more.
This is a low income mom trying to help her daughter have better function. If you have a child in a similar situation, try my $100/month plan for 90…
Dec 30, 2025
•
Larry Cook
DETOX WORKED: ARFID to Eating and NONVERBAL to Verbal! This child was detoxed and radically improved!
Both ARFID (food avoidance) children and nonverbal children suffer from the same affliction: cranial nerve damage (often from the aluminum in vaccines…
Dec 27, 2025
•
Larry Cook
Join My New Facebook Group & Help It Grow!
Fifteen minutes a day could really help!
Dec 23, 2025
•
Larry Cook
My Eight Top Anti-Vax Books For Parents
I own over 25 books on the topic. Here are my top eight books that I recommend, in a prioritized order!
Dec 16, 2025
•
Larry Cook
Join My New Community on Skool: The Vaccine Free Child
The Vaccine Free Child is for parents who want to learn why to go vaccine free, help heal vaccine injured children and meet like-minded parents.
Dec 5, 2025
•
Larry Cook
October 2025
How To Treat & Stop Vaccine-Induced Seizures by Dr. Henele, ND
Dr. Henele E’ale, ND suffered from vaccine-induced seizures and learned how to stop them through a variety of natural medicine remedies.
Oct 23, 2025
•
Larry Cook
An Inconvenient Study: Unvaccinated Children Are HEALTHIER (Documentary)
There, Dr. Zervos openly admitted on tape why he chose not to publish the data. He said bluntly, “Publishing something like that, I might as well…
Oct 17, 2025
•
Larry Cook
Touchstone Essentials New Customer Discounts for Zeolite Detox, Fulvic Minerals, Para Shield, Green Energy & More!
On this page you can find dramatic discounts for first time customers and first product purchases for products that can produce dramatic health…
Oct 7, 2025
•
Larry Cook
September 2025
Autism Diagnosis For Both Boys After Their Routine Vaccines
When Jace was administered his first series of vaccines when he was 8 weeks old, he had a fever of 104. One night he just started screaming in the…
Sep 15, 2025
•
Larry Cook
July 2025
Nine Tips To Prepare Your Body For A Healthy Pregnancy!
A healthy pregnancy begins with healthy eating (organic), creating a nontoxic living environment, detoxification (digestive tract AND heavy metal…
Jul 23, 2025
•
Larry Cook
May 2025
The anti-aging breakthrough we’ve been waiting for: TELO•VITAL - Just Released!
The world’s foremost authority on telomeres, Dr. Bill Andrews pioneered the scientific discovery of telomerase activators. His research led to the…
May 28, 2025
•
Larry Cook
Hospital Retaliates For Home Birth By Calling CPS & Then Forced HIV Medicine For Newborn!!!
"We were detained, held in a hospital room against our will, and told that if we didn’t comply; our baby would be taken from us."
May 19, 2025
•
Larry Cook
